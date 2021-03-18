What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Thursday, March 18?

Thursday, March 18 will start out dull and misty with some light drizzle in places. Mainly cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day but it will become drier by the afternoon as the mist clears and the patches of drizzle become more isolated. Top temperatures will range 10 to 13 degrees in mainly light, occasionally moderate northwesterly breezes. Patchy drizzle will continue overnight but it will be dry for most with some breaks in the cloud. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees with mist and some fog forming in light, occasionally moderate, northerly breezes.