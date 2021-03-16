An Garda Siochana has released a statement to the Leitrim Observer in relation to events around the Traveller funeral that took place in Carrick-on-Shannon last week.

In the statement the Gardai appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with public health guidelines and regulations.

Gardai are still maintaining a presence in the Attirory area of Carrick-on-Shannon.

The marquee has now been removed and the site cleaned.

The full statement reads:

Gardaí in Leitrim carried out a policing plan around a funeral that took place in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on March 10 and 11, 2021.

An Garda Síochána liaised with the relevant parties in advance and is not investigating any breaches in respect of the church element of this funeral.

Funerals are not a penal regulation.

In excess of 80 FPNs have issued in respect of breaches of the public health regulations. On Wednesday March 10, two arrests were made under the public order act.

An Garda Síochána will carry out an investigation into the organisers of any event which is in breach of the public health regulations.

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020 are currently in force.

This places certain restrictions on individuals organising relevant events outdoors and on travel outside the home except with reasonable excuse.

In supporting the COVID-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent.

This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

Personal social responsibility, wearing of face coverings in open spaces and social distancing are public health guidelines and are not penal regulations.

The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.