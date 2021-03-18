Video to mark closure of Leitrim PEACE IV action plan

The Leitrim PEACE IV Action Plan is drawing to a close and to mark this Leitrim County Council has commissioned a video to highlight the achievements of the programme.

Funding for the plan has been through the PEACE IV programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

The plan was overseen by the Leitrim LCDC and the PEACE IV Partnership. Projects were delivered by Leitrim County Council as well as delivery partners, Leitrim Development Company and North Leitrim Women’s Centre. A number of projects were also put out to tender.



The PEACE IV programme in Leitrim has seen a total investment of just over €1.8m across the three themes of Building Positive Relations, Children & Young People and Shared Space & Services.

The action plan aimed to build the capacity and confidence of marginalised and disengaged communities by providing pathways to build connections between communities, to provide our young people with opportunities to form positive relationships with those of a different background and make a positive contribution to building a cohesive society.

Six projects were rolled out under Building Positive Relations which delivered programmes supporting minority communities and rural communities along the border region in North Leitrim.

Six projects were also delivered under the Children & Young People theme and included music, outdoor pursuits, diversity awareness, active citizenship, leadership training and understanding our shared history.

Under the Shared Space programme, the Leitrim PEACE IV Partnership undertook three ambitious projects – the refurbishment of Kiltyclogher Community Centre, renovation and extension to the Sexton’s House, Manorhamilton to create a cross-community hub and the extension of the ‘Peace Room’ or ‘An Seomra Cairdis’ to Mohill Library. The extension to Mohill Library also saw an investment of €146,000 from Leitrim County Council.

In total nearly 800 people benefitted from PEACE IV projects in Leitrim, not to mention the countless number who will benefit from the three Shared Spaces.



The closing event video features a range of these projects and virtual tours of An Seomra Cairdis, Mohill Library and the Sexton House Community Hub, Manorhamilton.



Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Mary Bohan said: “The PEACE IV programme has community at its core and at no time is this more important than now.

“As we emerge from over a year of restrictions, communities reconnecting will be an important part of a return to normality.

“The investment by the PEACE IV programme into the upgrade of Kiltyclogher Community Centre and the provision of two new community spaces in Mohill and Manorhamilton will provide focal points for people to meet and reconnect.”

First further added “I would like to congratulate Leitrim County Council on the success in delivering its fantastic PEACE IV Programme.

“This included publishing the first definitive online List of Leitrim’s War Dead from WW1, and installing memorial benches.

“I commend all those involved in delivering and participating in the wide range of programmes that supported children and young people, created and promoted shared spaces and services, and worked to build positive relations.

“This is a great achievement which will leave a lasting legacy and make a real difference not only to those who took part but to the wider community.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The Executive Office is delighted to have been able to support this PEACE IV programme, which has played a key role in promoting shared understanding and increasing acceptance of diversity.

“It has brought hundreds of children and young people from different traditions and backgrounds together, helping them to form positive and effective relationships. It has also helped create shared spaces and build positive relations that will support meaningful integration in years to come.

“I would like to congratulate Leitrim County Council, its delivery partners and everyone involved in the programme. It has not only made a positive impact on those involved, but will also help to create a more inclusive society for all.”



Heather Humphreys TD, Minister of Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands in Ireland also commented “I would like to commend Leitrim County Council, Leitrim PEACE IV Partnership, Leitrim Development Company and North Leitrim Women’s centre on the completion of the projects and initiatives under the PEACE IV Action Plan.

“I know that the achievements and targets reached as part of this Action Plan would not have been possible without the involvement of these participants.

“You should all be very proud of what you have achieved in delivering very tangible positive benefits for your local communities by promoting positive attitudes to diversity, encouraging the building of effective relationships with others from different backgrounds, providing additional inclusive public spaces and facilitating cross border linkages.”



Gina McIntyre, Chief Executive of the SEUPB added “Although we have lived in a peaceful society for many years, we still continue to experience high levels of sectarianism and racism within our society.

“Many communities remain divided with little or no opportunities to positively engage with each other.

The work that has been carried out by Leitrim County Council, through its EU PEACE IV-funded local action plan, has helped to change this. It has encouraged better community relations, built new shared spaces, where people from different backgrounds can come together safely and also helped to support local children and young people.

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in its delivery, particularly their efforts to keep work going during the pandemic.”



Mary Quinn Director of Services with Leitrim County Council concluded buyy saying “I would like to acknowledge the contribution of the members of Leitrim LCDC, the PEACE IV Partnership and the staff of the Peace Secretariat. Likewise, the support of our Project Partners, Leitrim Development Company and North Leitrim Women’s Centre, is greatly appreciated in delivering meaningful and exciting programmes under Building Positive Relations and Children and Young People.

“Leitrim has benefited hugely over the years from significant investment by the EU in our Peace initiatives.”