Leitrim schools encouraged to apply for funding under ‘Safe Routes to School Scheme’

€15 million is available nationally under a new initiative called Safe Routes to School which will support active travel infrastructure for selected schools around the country. The programme, which is the next phase in the Government’s investment in active travel, will see funding provided from the €1.8 billion committed under the Programme for Government, to support walking/scooting and cycling to primary and post-primary schools.

The Minister of State at the Department of Health, with responsibility for Well Being and Healthy Ireland Frank Feighan TD was enthusiastically welcomed The Safe Routes to School programme which aims to create safer walking and cycling routes within communities, alleviate congestion at the school gates and increase the number of students who walk or cycle to school by providing walking and cycling facilities. The improvements to the school commute could range from an upgraded footpath or new cycle lane to a complete reworking of a school’s entrance.

“The Safe Routes to School scheme gives school communities the opportunity to create solutions for healthier and more sustainable travel to and from school. Being active is a key component of wellbeing, and this initiative will help our schools to promote active and safe travel for all students” suggested Minister Feighan.

The Sligo Leitrim TD went on to say, “In this first phase of ‘Safe Routes to School’, this scheme will provide better infrastructure for our young people who use the cycle or walking option. This year alone, work on projects will get under way in over 100 schools around the country and I am anxious that schools in this constituency apply and get their fair share of the funding.”

“NTA along with Green-Schools, looks forward to working with communities and with local authorities in making that journey safer than ever before, so that we can make a real difference to schools, families, and the environment, “ concluded Minister Feighan.