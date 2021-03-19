The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A dull morning with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle in places. Cloud may break up for a short time later in the afternoon bringing some bright intervals but generally staying cloudy for the most part. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius in light to moderate north to northeast breezes.

TONIGHT

Cloudy and misty with patchy drizzle later. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, in light northerly breezes. Colder locally though where skies clear.