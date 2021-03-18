UPDATE: 0 further deaths and 582 new Covid-19 infections reported on Thursday, March 18

There have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, Thursday, March 18.

There has been a total of 4,566 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 17th March, the HPSC has been notified of 582 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 228,796* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

290 are men / 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 345 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

- 455,182 people have received their first dose

- 165,398 people have received their second dose



*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 228,796 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.