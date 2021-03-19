Jimmy Carr announces rescheduled Leitrim tour date

Jimmy Carr has announced rescheduled dates for his Irish tour “Terribly Funny”. All original tickets are valid for new dates.



Irish fans can catch Jimmy’s Terribly Funny live show in Galway, Sligo, Cork, Wexford, Killarney, Drogheda, Dundalk, Dublin, Letterkenny, Monaghan, Carrick On Shannon, Limerick, Mayo & Cavan in May 2022.



Jimmy’s brand-new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.



But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo!



Tickets from €36 including booking fee and restoration levy available now via www.ticketmaster.ie and venue box offices.