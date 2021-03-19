10 deaths and 507 cases announced

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

9 deaths occurred in March, 1 date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 45 – 88 years.

There has been a total of 4,576 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 18th March, the HPSC has been notified of 507 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 229,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

249 are men / 255 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

216 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Galway, 24 in Offaly, 18 in Tipperary, and the remaining 180 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 336 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. 43 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 16th, 632,359 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

463,500 people have received their first dose

168,859 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.