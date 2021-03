Up to midnight on March 18, Leitrim had recorded zero cases of Covid and just 11 in total in the past fortnight.

Leitrim retains the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the country with 34.3 compared to the national average of 150.5.

Numbers are low also in neighbouring counties with Cavan <5, Sligo 6, Roscommon 6, Longford 15 and Donegal 16.