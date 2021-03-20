Man in Donegal court over haul of more than €60,000 of illegal cigarettes and counterfeit clothing

A man has appeared in court charged with having over €60,000 worth of illegal tobacco products and 11 counts of having counterfeit clothing for sale.

Brendan Casey of 42 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon was before Ballyshannon District Court on Friday.

Garda Stephen Fahey gave evidence of arresting the 42-year-old at his home on March 14. Casey was subsequently conveyed to Ballyshannon Garda Station. The court heard that he made no reply when charged.

Inspector David Durkin said the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) wished for all matters to go before the circuit court.

Casey is charged with dealing with excisable products, namely 61,750 cigarettes and 33.38 kilograms of fine cut tobacco for rolling cigarettes, in respect of which a duty of excise is payable, with intent to defraud this state of such duty. The estimated value of the tobacco products is €61,645.45

In respect of the same items, he is charged with keeping for sale or delivery specified tobacco products otherwise than in packs to which a tax stamp was affixed to each such pack in the prescribed manner.

Casey is also charged with 11 counts of offering for sale tracksuits each of which bore logos identical to or nearly resembling Nike, Adidas or North Face. The offences occurred on May 8, 2020 at 42 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.

Judge Kevin Kilrane adjourned the matter to May 7 for service of the book of evidence.

Legal aid was granted in respect of solicitor Rory O’Brien.