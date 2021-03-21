Less than five new cases of Covid in Leitrim

Less than five new cases of Covid have been reported in Leitrim with 12 over the last 14 days.

67 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Donegal bringing the two week total to 337 while in Roscommon 18 new cases of the virus have been reported with 100 over the last 14 days.

In Cavan less than five new cases have been recorded with 65 in the last two weeks while in Sligo 9 new cses habe been identified with 66 in the last two weeks.