The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Generally cloudy today, Monday, March 22 with patches of light rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Cloudy with limited clear spells. Cloud will be thickest in the west and northwest where there will be patchy light rain or drizzle, turning more persistent towards dawn. Moderate southerly breezes will be fresh at times near western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.