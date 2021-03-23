The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

On Tuesday, March 23 there will be a good deal of cloud covering the province with the odd spot of rain or drizzle. During the afternoon and evening, a spell of rain will push in from the Atlantic to western parts and spread eastwards in the evening. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in freshening south to southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Breezy early on Tuesday night with a band of rain continuing to extend eastwards over the country. A clearance will quickly follow from the west and it will turn cold under the clearing skies with just a few isolated showers following. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in moderate southwest winds.