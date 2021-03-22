Three provinces Greenway has huge potential for Leitrim

A meeting has been held between representatives from Leitrim, Longford and Cavan county Councils to advance the The Three Provinces Greenway proposal which would see a greenway to and from the point near Gulladoo at Carrigallen.

This is a joint venture to mark the point of a unique geographical setting where the three Provinces meet - Ulster, Leinster, Connacht.

This point would be situated at Fyhora in Longford (Leinster), Tycuster in Cavan (Ulster) and Gulladoo in Leitrim (Connacht).

Further meetings between senior executive staff from all three county councils will take place shortly to set the wheels in motion to progress this very ambitious project, which Carrigallen Cllr Paddy O'Rourke, who attended the initial meetings, says has the potential to raise the local tourism product to an altogether new level never experienced before.