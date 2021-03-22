Leitrim surfer who saved the lives of football team was found to have €840 worth of cocaine

A 27-year-old man found with cocaine valued at more than €800 said the drug was for personal use over a long weekend.

Sean Young of 13 Drowes Close, Tullaghan, Leitrim was before Donegal District Court on Monday. He admitted being in possession of cocaine valued at €840 at Murvagh Beach, Ballintra on June 19, 2020.

Inspector David Durkin told the court that it was quite a lot of cocaine for personal use.

He said that the defendant’s explanation was: “It was for a three-day party.”

Defence solicitor Conor McLaughlin said his client had previously worked in outdoor sports. In the course of his work as a surf instructor, he had saved the lives of 16 or 17 young Fermanagh footballers who were caught in a rip current at Tullan Strand in 2017.

Young had subsequently received an award for rescuing the footballers.

The solicitor stressed that the cocaine had been intended for personal use over a long weekend.

“He is extremely remorseful,” said Mr McLaughlin.

Currently serving as an apprentice electrician, the defendant is still involved in working with children and young people.

“A conviction would be detrimental for Mr Young,” said the solicitor. “He relies on garda vetting.

“He is working for children with special needs, taking them surfing. They would lose out on that activity and he would miss that work.”

Judge Kevin Kilrane pointed out that a dismissal of the charge under the Probation of Offenders would not clear someone for garda vetting.

“I accept that he had no previous convictions and may have lived a very productive life before that,” he said. “But €800 - even if you accepted that the prosecution had put the highest value on drugs - is still a lot of illegal drugs.

“And I can only assume that this isn't the first time he has engaged with this.

“Anyone who would arm themselves with this amount of cocaine for a long weekend is acquainted with the drug.”

Regarding the solicitor’s comments about the defendant’s work in outdoor pursuits, Judge Kilrane said: “I hear what you are saying in relation to his post. It is a double-edged sword. The respect that young people would have for him will be significantly diminished.”

The judge agreed to dismiss the charge under the Probation of Offenders Act on the basis that a sum of €800 be brought to court.

He told Young: “If you pay that, we will send that amount to an addiction related charity and apply the Probation of Offenders Act.”

The matter was adjourned to April 26 for the charitable donation to be paid.

A related charge of possession of cannabis was struck out.

Young was one of a number of people arrested in relation to a drugs bust at a campsite at Murvagh Beach last June.