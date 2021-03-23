Leitrim Sports Partnership Covid-19 Club Grants

The Leitrim Sports Partnership has recently announced that small grants are available to sports clubs within the county to aid them with their re-opening when the present Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed to permit them to start up again.

Regarding the new sports clubs’ grants, the Leitrim Sports Partnership says “the Covid-19 club small grant scheme is part of a programme from the Government of Ireland, implemented through Sport Ireland and its network of Local Sports Partnerships to support the sports sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we are in Level Five restrictions Leitrim Sports Partnership will be facilitating a second round of this funding. This scheme is designed to support clubs, which do not have the finances to implement Covid-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols.

“As the total fund available is limited, clubs which already have the finances to implement Covid-19 protocols should not apply. Clubs were successful in applying for the first round of funding can only apply up to €1,000. Clubs that are applying for the first time can apply for up to €1,500. New applicants will be given priority.

“Clubs must ensure that, where available, they prioritise the application for funding support via their National Governing Body or relevant representative body. Funding support for the same purpose should not be sought from multiple sources.”

The closing date for the receipt of applications from Leitrim sports clubs is 5pm on Wednesday, March 31 by post or by email. Posted applications should be addressed to Leitrim Sports Partnership, c/o Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, St. George's Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim N41 K2V4 and emailed applications to lspgrantfunding@leitrimcoco.ie.

Meantime further information on the small Covid-19 grants for spots clubs is available from the Leitrim Sports Partnership – email lspgrantfunding@leitrimcoco.ie or telephone 071-9650493.