Gardaí appeal for witnesses and video footage of Longford car chase

Gardaí investigating an incident of dangerous driving which resulted in several road traffic collisions in Longford on Monday, March 22 are appealing for any witnesses with information to come forward to them.



At approximately 4pm, Gardaí received reports of a vehicle driving erratically and conducted a stop on the Ballinalee Road.

As Gardaí approached the vehicle, the driver failed to remain at the scene, striking a Garda as they drove away.



Garda Units from Longford then engaged the vehicle in a managed containment operation.



The vehicle proceeded to the Ard Aoibhinn area where it collided with a Garda patrol vehicle. Following this, the vehicle left the scene and drove to the Ardnacassa area where it then collided with a wall.

The injured Garda was taken to Tullamore Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to Tullamore Hospital where he continues to undergo treatment.



The matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident to come forward to them. In particular, anyone who may have been in the Ardnacassa, Ard Aoibhinn (Ardeevan) and Ballinalee Road areas of Longford Town between 4.00 - 4.30pm.



Any persons with mobile phone or CCTV footage or road users who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí at Longford 043 335 0570 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

