No new cases of Covid for Leitrim
Latest figures for counties Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Cavan and Roscommon
Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland
There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Leitrim in the 24 hours to midnight on March 22.
In Roscommon no new cases of the virus have been reported while in Donegal there have been 27 new cases identified.
In Cavan a less than five new cases have been recorded while in Sligo less than five new cases of the virus have been recorded in the same period.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on