Less than 5 cases recorded in Leitrim

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 6 occurred in March, 7 in February and 5 in January.

There has been a total of 4,628 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 23rd March, the HPSC has been notified of 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

In Co Leitrim there were less than five cases with a five-day moving average of just one.

The 14-day incidence rate her per 100,000 population is 53.1 with 17 new cases recorded here during last 14 days.

Roscommon and Sligo also both reported less than five new cases, Longford 5, Cavan 9 and Donegal 68.

Nationally, as of 8am today, 329 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 21st 2021, 680,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

495,824 people have received their first dose

184,191 people have received their second dose