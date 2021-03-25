Leitrim records a growth in fortnightly cases

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on March 24.

The county has recorded 17 cases in the last 14 days, which is open from the fortnightly figure of 11 recorded on Monday.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 9 new cases with 74 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 57 new cases and 415 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 11 new cases and 99 cases.

In Sligo there are lese than 5 new cases and 52 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 7 new cases recorded today and a total of 83 cases in the last fortnight.