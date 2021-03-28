Section 3 assaults had reached epidemic proportions in Carrick-on-Shannon says Judge

A sum of €5,000 compensation was paid over last week to the victim of a serious assault in Carrick-on-Shannon in 2017.

Joseph Kyle, 66 Gleann Rua, Galway City, had pleaded guilty last November to assault causing harm to Fionbarr Quinn at Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, on December 30, 2017.

At the court in November, Mr Kyle pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Fionbarr Quinn and to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on the same date and location at Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The court in November heard Mr Kyle and another defendant who has been dealt with by the courts, punched and kicked Mr Quinn. The assault lasted a few minutes and was all captured on CCTV.

Solicitor, John Anderson, said Mr Kyle is 20-years-old and is attending college in Galway. He said he made a mistake getting involved and did so in the heat of the moment.

Last November, Judge Kevin Kilrane said that according to a Probation Report Mr Kyle did not present as a risk of re-offending but “he certainly joined in like a pack of dogs on this poor victim.”

Speaking last week, Judge Kilrane described it as a very serious aggravated assault and said his views on Section 3 assaults were well known.

“At that time in Carrick-on-Shannon they had reached epidemic proportions,” he said, and noted that life-changing injuries had resulted in some cases.

He said Mr Kyle was 18 at the time and was not the chief protagonist and in those circumstances he had to look at the positives and that compensation had been paid.

He applied the Probation Act 1.1 and directed the €5,000 be paid over to the victim.