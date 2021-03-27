Judge tells speeding driver he should have stayed behind lorry

A Mayo man who was detected speeding as he overtook a lorry was told by the Judge that he should have stayed behind it.

Keith Hopkins, Eskeragh, Crossmolina, Co Mayo pleaded guilty at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week to speeding on August 31, 2020 at Knockglass, Ballinameen, Co Roscommon.

Solicitor, John McNulty, said Mr Hopkins got three sets of penalty points 18 months ago and currently has nine points. He said if Mr Hopkins was convicted of this offence he would “go off the road.”

Mr McNulty explained that Mr Hopkins is a steel fabricator who works all over the country and needs his licence.

He was detected at a speed of 126 kph in an 80 kph zone as he was overtaking a lorry on the Ballinameen road.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remarked, “He should have stayed behind the lorry” and said the speed was “very fast.”

He said the best he could do for the defendant was to put the case back to allow the first of Mr Hopkins’ penalty points to expire and adjourned matters to November 26 next.