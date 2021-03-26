UPDATE: 20 more deaths and 584 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Friday, March 26 been notified of 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March, 3 in February and 6 in January.

The median ages of those who died was 73 years respectively. The age range was 57-91 years.

There has been a total of 4,651 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 25th March, the HPSC has been notified of 584 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 233,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*

Of the cases notified today:

297 are men / 286 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

222 in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 317 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 23rd 2021, 709,348 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

- 515,800 people have received their first dose

- 193,548 people have received their second dose

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed cases. The figure of 233,327 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.