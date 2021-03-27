Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, March 27, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Patrick Healy, Rathedmond, Sligo / Fivemilebourne, Leitrim



Formerly Rattinagh, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and Fawnline, Fivemilebourne, Co. Leitrim. March 26th 2021. Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, Cherished father of Teresa, Geraldine, Siobhan and Claire. Adored Grandad of Clara, Callum, Hugh, Ellen, Alexander, Alice and Fionn. Predeceased by his Sisters; Bridie, Sr.Pio and Tessie . Sadly missed by his loving family ; sons-in-law, Declan, Liam, Ray and Teresa's partner Mark. brother; Thomas, sisters; Nan and Celia, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral to arrive at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo for Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon Monday. Funeral can be viewed live on www.sligocathedral.ie

Michael McGrath, Cloncowley, Drumlish, Longford / Raheny, Dublin



Late of Raheny, Dublin and Rojales, Spain. Suddenly at his residence, predeceased by his loving wife Anne and son Michael. Deeply regretted by his daughters Carol and Kim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sister Joan, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Remains arriving at Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin this Saturday, 27th March, 2021, for Service at 12.40 pm followed by cremation.

Kathleen Fitzmaurice, Kilmactranny, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzmaurice (née Kavanagh) (Ex. N.T.), Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle and formerly Kilmactranny, Co. Sligo. March 24th, 2021 (peacefully). Predeceased by her husband Pat and daughter Aingeal. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving sons Fearghal and Nessan, daughter Blaithín, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, former neighbours and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood, on Saturday, March 27th, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

John Wilson, Cootehall / Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Wilson, Elphin Street, Boyle and formerly Cootehall and Buriram, Thailand, on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bai and son Jamie (Thailand), sister Liz Ewings, brother-in-law Michael (Barcelona), neighbours and friends. A private cremation will follow. Donations, if desired, to “Abbey Haven Patient Comfort Fund”.

Sally McDermott (née McGuire), Cloonybeirne, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Eamon and much loved mother of Pierce, Francis and Catherine. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, daughters-in-law; Ailish and Belinda, grandchildren; John, Aaron, Melissa, Sarah, Niamh and James, sister Elizabeth (Cuffe), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal on Saturday to the Church S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 10a.m. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Sally's Funeral Mass and house is private to family only, limited to 10 people. Mass may be viewed online (link to follow).

May they all Rest in Peace