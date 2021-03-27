Large crowd attends Traveller funeral in Leitrim

The funeral took place in Carrick-on-Shannon today of Edward Stokes who passed away in recent days. Following his funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church a large number of mourners escorted the remains to St. Mary's Cemetery.

The decorative glass hearse to take Mr Stokes to his final resting place was drawn by four black horses adorned with large black plumes.

Mr Stokes' coffin was removed from the hearse a few hundred metres from the graveyard and carried the remainder of the way. The funeral cortege was led by a piper.

There was an estimated 150 mourners or more in the graveyard for the burial ceremony.

There was a visible Garda presence in the town.

Today's funeral follows another large Traveller funeral which took place in the town on March 11 last. That event drew widespread criticism both locally and nationally due to the erection of a marquee at the halting site in Carrick-on-Shannon and a large crowd of 300 people socialising, flouting the current Covid-19 guidelines.