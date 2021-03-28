North Leitrim Glens Hill Walking Festival cancelled

The Holey Soles Hill Walking Club in Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim have announced the cancellation of their annual hill walking festival.

In a statement to their supporters they said "Well, Easter won't be the same without you all on the Leitrim hills. Of course we will enjoy it all the more in 2022 having been apart for two years! We really appreciate your support for our festival and hope to see you next year.

"We also have our fingers crossed that we can run our annual ramble and hill walk for Peruvian charity, Warmi Huasi which will be held on Sunday Oct 31st 2021."