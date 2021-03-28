13 deaths and more than 600 new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 12 occurred in March.

The median age of those who died was 77 years. The age range was 51-93.

There has been a total of 4,666 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 27th March, the HPSC has been notified of 604 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 234,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

299 are men / 298 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 27 years old

224 in Dublin, 45 in Donegal, 36 in Kildare, 34 in Limerick, 26 in Tipperary and the remaining 239 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 66 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 25th 2021, 760,168 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

548,945 people have received their first dose;

211,223 people have received their second dose.