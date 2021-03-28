Leitrim records an increase in Covid-19 cases

Leitrim has recorded five new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on March 27.

The county has recorded 20 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 62.4 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 15 new cases with 112 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 45 new cases and 452 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 6 new cases and 88 cases.

In Sligo there are no new cases with 68 cases recorded in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than five new cases recorded today and a total of 78 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7-day incidence 83.8 while the 5-day moving average is 620.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 2 which is an increase on it's previous rating earlier this month of zero;

Cavan - 12;

Donegal - 46;

Roscommon - 6;

Sligo - 1 which along with Carlow are the only two counties to record this, the lowest, figure nationally.

Longford - 6.