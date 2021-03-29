Leitrim Greens welcome funding of over €70m to rural councils for cycling and walking infrastructure

The National Transport Authority and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan have today announced spending totalling €72.8m for 340 sustainable transport projects in 19 local authorities. The funding is in addition to the multi-annual active travel investment programme announced on February 11th which has already designated €240m to Dublin, the GDA and regional cities.

Today’s announcement is the first ever major active travel investment programme for rural Ireland. The €72.8m announced today for rural counties, is greater than the entire 2019 funding for national walking and cycling programme. The NTA had originally earmarked €50m for this scheme but due to the volume of project proposals being developed by local authorities, it has been increased to over €70m.

Speaking at today’s announcement Minister Ryan said: “Today’s allocation marks another significant step forward in providing green sustainable transport options to those outside of the large urban centres.

"Developing high quality walking and cycling facilities will encourage more people to switch to active travel and will contribute to tackling climate change. Connecting communities and making walking and cycling attractive, safe and accessible to everyone is what this funding will help to accomplish.

"The projects being funded today will make a real difference to rural communities across the country and this is only the beginning.

"I look forward to seeing these projects progress over the coming year and to developing high quality walking and cycling networks over the course of this government.”

Dr Bláithín Gallagher, Leitrim spokesperson and National Coordinator of the Green Party/An Comhaontas Glas said: “This additional investment in active travel, in developing walkways and greenways, provides added value to people across Ireland, who can enjoy safe and active travel, with this further development and enhancement of recreational areas. This investment in people, not only improves quality of life and benefits their health, it also creates jobs and a new way of recreational life for many.

"It is just so wonderful to see this funding for rural Ireland, this investment, which will benefit so many people. It is very welcome news to the public who have endured restrictions due to the Pandemic over the past year and will appreciate greatly the value of nearby safe active and recreational travel ways which can be enjoyed by all.

"We particularly welcome the €100,000 allocated for the IT Sligo to Hyde Bridge Walking/Cycling Scheme"

General projects in the scheme include the reallocation of overall road space which will include segregated cycling lanes and widened footpaths. Cyclist parking, raised pedestrian crossings and reducing road width at crossing points as well as other improvements.

The NTA will be tasked with overseeing and supporting the development of the high-quality mobility infrastructure across all projects. The authority will also ensure that projects are accessible, age-friendly and maximise comfort to people of all ages and abilities.