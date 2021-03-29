€2.2 million for walking and cycling infrastructure Leitrim

The National Transport Authority and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan have today announced spending totalling €72.8m for 340 sustainable transport projects in 19 local authorities.

Leitrim is to receive €2,220,000 of this funding for the following projects:

Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge Designs : Manorhamilton and Rooskey - €50,000

Footpath Package A: New links Drumkeerin, Dromahair, Tullaghan, Kinlough - €310,000

Footpath Package B: Manorhamilton, Kiltyclogher, Kinlough, Drumkeeran - €250,000

Footpath Package C: Ardrum, Newtowngore, Ballinamore, Mohill, Drumshanbo - €380,000

Footpath Package D: Carrick-on-Shannon, Rooskey, Dromod - €315,000

Greenway Package: Manorhamilton, Kinlough, Drumshanbo, Fenagh - €90,000

Greyway Aghoo - Ballinamore: Link from town to Greenway - €25,000

Low Cost Junction Tightening/Pedestrian Crossing Schemes, including Dromahair - €200,000

Safe to Schools Programme - Support Infrastructure - €100,000

Mobility Plans / Network Plans, including County Cycle Network Plan Study - €150,000

Light Segregation Cycle Schemes - €250,000

Low Cost Permeability Measures - €100,000.



Meanwhile Roscommon County Council will receive €50,000 for widening footpaths at Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon; €240,000 for a footpath link at Elphin and €100,000 for the footpath link at Cootehall.

Donegal County Council will receive €150,000 for Transport Studies / Mobility Plans / ABTA (Package), including Donegal Town, Ballyshannon Town, Bundoran Town, Glenties Town, and Kilmacrennan Town.

It will also receive €285,000 for the Footpath Improvements Package for Donegal Town, Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Kilcar, and Killybegs.





Overall Longford County Council has been funded €2,020,000; Cavan County Council - €2,310,000; Donegal County Council - €5,311,100; Roscommon County Council - €2,397,000 and Sligo County Council - €2,595,000.