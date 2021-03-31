The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A largely cloudy day on Wednesday, March 31, with rain gradually breaking up through the morning and early afternoon with just patchy light rain and drizzle lingering afterwards. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Light northerly breezes will strength later in the day, becoming fresh to strong along coasts.

TONIGHT

Cloudy to begin but becoming dry for much of the country overnight with just occasional patchy rain and drizzle affecting northern and southern coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with clear spells developing. Some mist patches will develop in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.