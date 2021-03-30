Leitrim's own Chop the Lockdown Locks fundraiser in aid of the North West Hospice

Well known Ballinamore Municipal District councillor, Paddy O'Rourke is putting his head and beard - on the line this Easter Saturday in a bid to raise much needed funds for the North West Hospice.

On Saturday, April 3 Cllr O'Rourke is having his head and beard shaved live and it will all be live-streamed on Facebook (@paddyleitrim).

Cllr O'Rourke is, according to the gofundme page set up for the 'Chop the Lockdown Locks' fundraiser, “the proud bearer of an accidental beard” grown during the lockdown.

He was inspired to nominate the North West Hospice as his charity of choice having witnessed the excellent care that was extended to a member of his community prior to and at the time of her passing last July.

At the time of going to press the GoFundMe page has already raised, over €1,800 but there is still plenty of time to show your support for this very worthy cause.

Please donate what you can via the GoFundMe link https://gofund.me/f8d58ef4 and don't forget to watch the live stream of the event!