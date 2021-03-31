Leitrim again reporting no new cases of Covid in the county

This evening's figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team shows good news for Co Leitrim.

The county has again reported no new cases of the virus as of midnight, Tuesday, 30th March.

The 5-day moving average of new cases in the county is just 2, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 59.3, and the number of new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 30 March 2021) is just 19.

In neighbouring counties, Sligo also recorded no new cases, Longford less than 5, Roscommon 5, Cavan 13, and Donegal 31.