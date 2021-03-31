2023 completion date for new Carrick-on-Shannon hospital is ‘subject to funding’

The proposed completion date for the new Community Nursing Unit in Carrick-on-Shannon is subject to funding.

The comments came at the Regional Health Forum West on March 23 following a question by Leitrim County Councillor, Paddy Farrell.

Cllr Farrell sought an update on plans for the hospital.

He was told that the 90 bed unit received planning permission in 2020 and a detailed design is, currently, being completed.

“It is intended to proceed to tender and award of contract in 2021,” noted John Hayes, Chief Officer, CHO Area 1.

He noted that “The current forecasted completion date of Quarter 4 2023 is subject to funding”, adding that “the total capital budget allocated for the project is €27.53m.”