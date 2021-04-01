What has the weather in store for us this Thursday, April 1

Today will be dry. Cloudy to begin with in some places, but sunny spells will develop through the day. Highest temperatures will range between 14 and 17 degrees, mildest in west Connacht, with moderate easterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells, but some patches of mist may develop as northeasterly winds fall off light. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees.