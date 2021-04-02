Have your say on North Leitrim's N16 Munakill Realignment Scheme

Following Public Consultation 2 on the Route Corridor Options for the N16 Munakill Realignment Scheme, and subsequent assessments, Leitrim County Council (in partnership with the Westmeath National Roads Office and in association with Transport Infrastructure Ireland) and the project consultants, RPS, have now identified an Emerging Preferred Route Corridor.

Stage 2 of the Option Selection process considered the feedback received through Public Consultation 2 which was held between 18th November and 18th December 2020 and involved an assessment of the Route Corridor Options under the six criteria of Economy, Safety, Environment, Accessibility & Social Inclusion, Integration and Physical Activity in accordance with the Transport Infrastructure Irelands' (TII) Project Appraisal Guidelines. Ecological, Archaeological and Ground Investigation surveys were also carried out to assist in the detailed multi-criteria analysis of the Route Corridor Options.

The Emerging Preferred Route Corridor, which has been identified through the Option Selection Process, is Route Corridor Option A (Cyan). This option was one of the three Route Corridor Options presented during Public Consultation 2. Please see below a map of the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor. An additional summary handout is also provided at the link below which shows further details of the indicative N16 route and of the appraisal process used to determine the Emerging Preferred

Have Your Say



During this consultation, we are inviting feedback on the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor. At the end of Public Consultation 3, the feedback received will be considered by the Project Team before a Preferred Route Corridor ('Preferred Option') is finalised. The Phase 2 Option Selection process will then be completed and the 'Option Selection Report' and 'Preferred Route Corridor' will be published.

After a Preferred Route Corridor is finalised the next Phase of the planning and design process can commence (subject to relevant approvals), which will include identifying the landtake required, junction designs, access designs and the preparation of an Environmental Impact Assessment Report. During this phase further engagement with landowners and interested parties will be undertaken as part of the ongoing design process.

The Project Team welcomes feedback on any issues or information relating to the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor, which you think should be considered in identifying a Preferred Route Corridor ('Preferred Option').

(Due to current COVID-19 measures, we are unable to hold an indoor consultation event, therefore we are providing all of the scheme information online).

Once you have reviewed the project information and the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor map, please complete and return the consultation questionnaire to the Project Team.

All feedback should be returned to the Project Team by 22nd April 2021.

Download the Third Public Consultation Information Brochure here

Download the Third Public Consultation Printable Questionnaire (PDF, perfect for printing) here

Download the Third Public Consultation Online Questionnaire (PDF, perfect for emailing) here

Download the Third Public Consultation Summary Handout here

How to return your completed questionnaire:

Once you have completed the questionnaire you can return it in a number of ways:

By Email:n16munakill@rpsgroup.com

By Post: N16 Munakill Project Team, RPS Consulting Engineers, 7 Beulah Building, Finisklin Road, Sligo, F91 A0H9

By Hand: Leitrim County Council, Áras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Meet with the Project Team:

The N16 Project Team is available to answer any questions and provide information to assist you with your submission. The Project Team can be contacted during office hours at 071 9138909 (Weekdays 9am-5pm) and at n16munakill@rpsgroup.com

If you would like to arrange an online consultation with a member of the Project Team, please contact us by phone or email to book an appointment. Online meetings (via MS Teams or Zoom) will be facilitated between 9th April and 22nd April 2021.

Should the current COVID-19 restrictions be eased during the course of the public consultation period, it may be possible to facilitate 'in-person' meetings, by appointment only, at a suitable venue. Strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines will apply, in order to safeguard the health and safety of the public and staff.