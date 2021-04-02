No new Covid cases reported in Leitrim

No further Covid-19 cases have been reported in Leitrim in the 24 hours until midnight on April 1. There have been 20 cases reported in the last two weeks in the county.

In Sligo there have been less than five new cases of the virus reported while in Roscommon no further cases were reported leaving the two week total at 70.

In Donegal a further 25 cases of Covid-19 have been reported with 456 in the last two weeks while in Cavan there are 9 new cases with 128 over the last two weeks.