Soldier pleads to save his career

A man who was found in possession of cocaine and has since joined the Army pleaded for a chance to save his career at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.

Jamie Gaffney, Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to the offence on March 16, 2020, at Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Sgt Michael Gallagher said that at 4.35am on that date Garda Cafferky conducted a search of the defendant and found a small plastic wrapper which contained €30 of cocaine. Mr Gaffney admitted owning it.

The court heard that in the same court in June 2020 he was given the Probation Act for a similar offence.

Solicitor, John Anderson said Mr Gaffney was accepted into the Army in October and this offence occurred in June, before he enrolled.

Mr Anderson said his client came to court with €500 and was begging for an opportunity to save his career.

Mr Gaffney said a conviction would have consequences for him and he would be discharged.

Second Lt Gavin Morrissey was in court as a liaison officer on behalf of the Defence Forces.

He told Judge Kilrane that Mr Gaffney’s performance in training at the moment was average.

He said they would not have a conduct rating on Private Gaffney at the moment until he completes further training.

Lt Morrissey said there is no disciplinary action against him at present. He said that whatever the outcome of the court, the decision would be one for the commanding officer of the 28th Battalion who would finalise matters.

Judge Kilrane enquired if there were any charitable organisations in the Defence Forces.

Lt Morrissey said the National Association of Veterans assists those who are homeless or provides financial support.

Judge Kilrane said Mr Gaffney was a very foolish young man who has been messing about with cocaine on two occasions.

He said he didn’t want to make an order which would perhaps terminate his career in the Army.

He said the amount of cocaine was small but it was the pattern that was of concern, he had a previous record and it was unfortunate he didn’t learn from it.

Judge Kilrane said there must be proportionality involved in his order and he said he would again apply the Probation Offenders’ Act Section 1.1 on the basis he pays €500 to the Veterans’ Association.

However, Mr Anderson said that anything less than a ‘strike out’ would mean a conviction and that would mean his career was over.

Judge Kilrane said it was not a conviction, the Probation Offenders’ Act is a dismiss.

The Judge asked Lt Morrissey if he had any comment to make on that point and he replied that it would be down to the judgement of the OC of the 28th Battalion.

Judge Kilrane said he would strike out in the circumstances but noted that a report would be made by the officer.