€5,000 paid to victim of vicious and unprovoked Carrick assault

A Longford man paid €5,000 in compensation to the victim of a Section 3 assault in Carrick-on-Shannon when the case came back before the local court last week.

Martin Nolan, 45 Railway Meadows, Townspark, Longford pleaded guilty last November to assault causing harm to Dylan Shanagher on February 16, 2020 at Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon.

At the initial hearing of the case Judge Kevin Kilrane issued a stern warning to the perpetrators of such assaults that prison would follow unless there were mitigating circumstances and compensation.

Outlining the facts of the case, Sgt Michael Gallagher said Garda Mannion was on duty at 1.30am on that date when he observed the defendant jumping up and down like a boxer in front of the victim and his girlfriend. He punched the victim in the head and face a number of times before running off.

The victim was covered in blood but did not go for treatment and went to his doctor the following day. Garda Mannion pursued the defendant and arrested him at lower Bridge St.

The victim said he and his girlfriend had been walking down Bridge St when three men began a row with them. He had never seen the men before. He was struck with three boxes into the nose and mouth. He was in complete shock at the incident. His girlfriend was unhurt.

The court heard Mr Nolan has previous convictions for a public order offence from Longford District Court on January 22, 2019 for which he was fined €250. He was also convicted of having no insurance at Longford District Court on June 28, 2016 for which he was disqualified for two years.

In Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week, Judge Kilrane said this was another Section 3 assault in Carrick-on-Shannon which he described as “vicious in the extreme” on many occasions. “Those young men who deliver those blows can cause a lot of damage, serious injury and worse,” he said,

The Judge noted the defendant had pleaded guilty and paid compensation of €5,000 to the victim.

However, he noted the defendant has a conviction for a public order offence “which would indicate this man has a bit of a problem with alcohol and he’d want to be careful or he will end up in prison.”

He convicted and fined him €400 for the offence, allowing him five months to pay.