Manorhamilton Tennis Clubs gets a facelift

Washed, weeded, painted, polished, old replaced with new.

Rackets and runners are at the ready ready but the Manorhamilton Tennis Club committee would like to say a special thanks to all the following people and organisations who have part funded and fully funded the following projects over the last 12-18 months, for which they are enormously grateful and thankful for.

This funding has enabled the club to target projects on a wish list for which the club would not have been able to tackle due to lack of sufficient funding.

The new gates are still under construction and hopefully will be finished this year.

The committee stated “Because of you the Funders and Leitrim County Council, Leitrim Sports Partnership, and all listed, your support encourages our continued commitment to reaching our goal to have a modern, safe Tennis Club for all in our community and for our members to enjoy for years to come.

Here are those who have made a big difference to our club and thank you all again for your continued support:

Manor Bee Park Sports Hub: at Leitrim Sports Partnership, coordinated by Blanaid Carney and John Conlon.

Power Washer: Community Enhancement Programme At Leitrim Co. Co.

Gates: Community Connections Fund at Leitrim Co.Co.

Sanitizers and On-booking setup system. Covid 19 Emergency Fund Round 1 at Leitrim Co. Co.

Chain-link Fencing Phase 3 of 4: Community Benefit Fund.

Carrickeeney Community Benefit Funding for all of the following: Demolition of shelter; Repairs to Soccer gates, Doubles gates, Single gate, Meter Box gates; New Benches.

Mothers & Others Lessons. Club Development Grant at Leitrim Co. Co.

Special Needs Lessons: Faughery Wind Farm, Community Benefit Fund. (As yet to happen post Covid 19).

The courts are now cleaned and the members are ready to go.

“We are looking forward to getting back to play our favourite sport and welcome anyone who is interested in finding out more about tennis.

“You can contact any of the following committee members who will be willing to help with any information:

John 0868136455

Sean 0873752466

Mary 0868863847

Or message them on Facebook: Manorhamilton Tennis Club