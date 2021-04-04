Three deaths and 457 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,718 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, 3rd April, the HPSC has been notified of 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 238,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of April 1st 2021, 893,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

636,963 people have received their first dose

256,412 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.