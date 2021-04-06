Bitterly cold conditions for Tuesday, April 6

Another unseasonably cold day today, Tuesday, April 6 with brisk northerly winds feeding down further scattered wintry showers. Drier into the afternoon with sunny spells in places. Highest temperatures will range only 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, coldest in the north, once again with an added wind chill factor.

TONIGHT

Showery outbreaks of rain will occur today, possibly turning wintry for a time across the north of Ulster. Staying driest in Munster but coldest here too under clear skies. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees Celsius with a slight to sharp frost. Winds will be light to moderate northwest.