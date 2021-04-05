No deaths but over 300 new cases of Covid-19 recorded
There were no deaths related to COVID-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has been a total of 4,718 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Sunday 4th April, the HPSC has been notified of 320 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 238,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
As of April 2nd 2021, 923,878 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
655,292 people have received their first dose;
268,586 people have received their second dose.
