Intoxicated man who has a 10 year driving ban arrested

Gardai in Sligo have arrested a driver this afternoon after observing him swerving from side to side on the road.

In a Facebook post the gardai stated:

"Gardai in Sligo were overtaken by a vehicle travelling inbound on the dual carriageway earlier today, the vehicle was swerving from side to side and when stopped the driver was found to be clearly intoxicated.

"Following his arrest it was established that he was disqualified from driving for a period of 10 years.

"Some tests were carried out and on this occasion he was found to be over 10 times the legal limit.

"The vehicle was detained and the driver has been charged to appear before Sligo District Court in the coming weeks."