Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paddy Bohan, Irishtown, Foxford, Mayo / Cloone, Leitrim / Strandhill, Sligo



The death has occurred at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, of Paddy Bohan, Irishtown, Foxford and formerly of Cloone, Co. Leitrim and Strandhill, Co. Sligo and London. Paddy, predeceased by his brother Leonard and sisters Maureen, Kathleen, Eileen and his daughter-in-law Jackie. Paddy will be dearly and lovingly missed by his wife Janice and family Karen and Michael, his grandchildren Anna, Katie, Róisín and Patrick, his great-grandchildren Kiera and Lottie his brothers Michael, John and sisters Teresa and Josephine, son in-law David, extended family neighbours, and friends. Funeral cortège will leave his residence on Saturday morning at 11.45am to St. Michael's Church, Foxford, for funeral Mass at 12 midday with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/foxford No flowers, by request, donations, in lieu, to www.hospice.ie

Tommie Hunt, Keenaghan, Ballymote, Sligo



The death has occurred of Tommie Hunt, known as TJ, Keenaghan, Ballymote on Monday, April 5th. Peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff at Ballymote Community Nursing Unit. Devoted husband of Terri and loving father to Ingrid (Galway), Fintan (Edinburgh), Orlagh (Enniskillen) and Kevin (Cambridge). He will be sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren, Ruth, Ethan, Avah, Lucca, Matthew, Martha, Alastair, Darragh and Daniel; his sisters, Sr. Olivia (London) and Frankie (Galway); his sons-in-law Kenneth and Mark and his daughters-in-law Nicola and Pegah. Tommie’s loss will be greatly felt by his wide circle of friends, neighbours, the Ballymote community and past pupils of Corran College. Tommie's funeral cortège will leave his residence at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday April 7th, to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote for Requiem Mass at 12p.m. Burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetery, Ballymote. Due to current restrictions and guidelines, Tommie’s funeral will be private to family only. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at ballymoteparish.org/webcam

Geraldine Casserly (née Scahill), Legatinty, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon

Legatinty, Frenchpark and formerly of New York and Kilmurray, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon April 3rd, 2021. Geraldine died peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the Staff of the intensive care unit at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her father Patrick and father-in-law James. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Seamus, son Conor, daughter Samantha, mother Harriet, sisters Pauline, Patricia and Aisling, mother-in-law Gertie, brothers-in-law Dermot, Alan, Aidan and David, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues, neighbours and many many friends. Geraldine will be removed from her home on Wednesday at 11.30am to St. Asicus Church, Frenchpark, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Rathmoyle Cemetery. However, in line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held.

The Casserly and Scahill families would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew her would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Tom Sharkey & Sons, Funeral Directors. For those who would have liked to attend the Mass but cannot due to the current restrictions, Geraldine’s Mass will be streamed on Sharkey Funeral Directors Facebook page. Geraldine’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the private on-line condolence page. https://www.sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/gcasserly

George Reynolds, Booterstown, Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of George Reynolds, Booterstown, Dublin, formerly of Elphin St., Strokestown and The Central Bank, Dublin on Friday, 2nd April, 2021 in the loving care of all the staff at Belmont House Private Nursing Home, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Thomas P. and Annie T., his brother Donno and his sister Collette. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brother's Fr. T.P. (Los Angeles) and Dr. Michael (Castlebar), his sister's Attracta McGrath (Strokestown) and Teresa Johnston (Belfast), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Monday, April 5th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Brendan Carolan, Ballintrillick, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Brendan Carolan, Moneylahan, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo, suddenly at home on March 31, 2021. He will be sadly missed by his loving fiancée Niamh and her daughter Emily, his daughter Leah, sons Jack and Daniel, his former wife Noreen, son in law Andrew, grandchildren Naoise and Shay, his parents Jackie and Emily, his sisters Bronagh and Marie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Requiem mass will take place at 12pm on Monday 05/04/2021 in the church of Mary Immaculate Grange. Burial afterwards in Rathcormac cemetery. Due to Government Guidelines, the church will be restricted to family only. Anyone wishing to offer their sympathies may do so on the condolence section below. Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/ahamlishparishsligo/

May they Rest in Peace