The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today, Wednesday, April 6 will bring some outbreaks of patchy light rain and drizzle in the morning clearing quickly followed by mix of cloud and sunny spells. Brighter spells in the afternoon with some passing showers. Highest of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius in light to moderate westerly winds.

TONIGHT

Patchy light rain and drizzle in the north and west. Mostly dry elsewhere with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +2 degrees in Munster and south Leinster, with 3 to 5 degrees further north, in light to moderate southwest winds.