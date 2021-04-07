Support is on hand with Leitrim's 24/7 Family Carers

24/7 Family Carers is a voluntary, independent support group for family carers and ex family carers in North Leitrim, established in 2013 to offer a safe, friendly and supportive space, to socialize, learn new skills, gain confidence and speak to people who understand the challenges faced by family carers. We recognize that this pandemic has been extremely difficult, lonely and isolating for those caring for vulnerable family members and we would like to welcome anyone who is interested in joining our group.

Until the onset of COVID-19 we met every Thursday morning in Upper Main Street, Manorhamilton. Until these meetings can resume again we have been meeting via ZOOM. Over the past year the group have run a number of meetings and courses, including meditation and film-making, we also put together and delivered a variety of ‘goodie bags’ to family carers in the area. We have plans for lots more exciting and interesting activities for 2021 - COVID rules allowing!

Anyone who wishes to get more information or become a member, please send your contact details via:- 24/7 Family Carers Facebook page, 247familycarers@gmail.com, or by post to 24/7 Family Carers, Upr Main Street, Manorhamilton.