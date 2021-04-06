Man gets suspended sentence for Leitrim drug charges

A Monasteraden man, who admitted charges of possession of and of selling cocaine and cannabis in Carrick-on-Shannon has been given an 11 month jail sentence suspended for two years, at Sligo District Court.

Thirty-year-old Patrick Evans, Clogher, Monasteraden pleaded guilty to the charges that happened on September 20, 2019 at Rosebank Retail Park, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Defence solicitor Tom MacSharry said the defendant, who appeared in custody via video link, was pleading guilty to the charges.

There was also a report from his addiction counsellor before the court.



Sergeant Derek Butler said that the drugs included €470 of cocaine, €171.86 of cannabis and the rest was ecstasy that was found in the car he was driving.

The defendant had 49 previous convictions including five counts of driving with no insurance, false imprisonment and obstruction.

It was noted the defendant is currently in custody on other matters, and is due for release on June 26.

In a letter read out to the court, the defendant said he was asking the court for a chance and said his past behaviour had a deep effect on him.

He said he had a life changing experience in prison, was an enhanced prisoner and was a “model prisoner” in Loughan House open prison since last July.

He was employed as a cleaner and trusted with the keys to open the gym every morning and he had taken full advantage of the educational facilities including studying Spanish, and health and fitness something he was passionate about and keen to pursue once he got out of jail.

He was working with an addiction counsellor who was helping him to deal with his past.



He was now 30 years of age and was not proud of what he had done and was looking forward to getting back into society and was aware of the hurt he had caused his loved ones.

He added that drugs destroys lives, and he was apologising to society for the man he used to be and to his partner and family for the decisions he had taken in the past.

Mr MacSharry said there was a very impressive report from the defendant’s addiction counsellor.

The solicitor asked the court to note the early plea and to be as lenient as possible given what he had told the court.

“He has covered everything I would say.”

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the defendant had made a very effective plea for mercy.

But noted anyone with 46 previous convictions would make the court a bit sceptical, and someone with that background would have a certain skill in making a plea for leniency adding he certainly has that skill.



The defendant said he had a girlfriend and a two-year- old child as an incentive for him to go straight.

The defendant had been moved to Loughan House, which was an open prison which indicated that he was trusted by the prison authorities and may indicate that he realises at this stage, that the way forward is not to re-offend.

The judge said he assumed if the court made a custodial sentence the defendant would be sent back to Castlerea jail.

The judge added that he had an impressive report from the defendant’s addiction counsellor which backs up his plea that he had indeed turned a corner.



The judge gave the defendant an 11 month jail sentence suspended for two years on the charge of selling drugs and he took the simple possession charge into consideration.

The terms of the suspension were for there to be no credible allegations against him in respect of dangerous and drunk driving or any other matter relating to illegal drugs. Judge Kilrane remanded the defendant on a bond of €100.