21 Covid cases in Leitrim in the last two weeks

According to figures up to midnight on Monday, April 5, there have been less than five new cases of Covid in Leitrim. This brings the two week total to 21.

In Donegal a further 17 cases have been identified with 392 in the last two weeks while in Cavan 8 new cases have been reported with 153 in the last fortnight.

In Sligo there have been less than five new cases of Covid reported with 18 in the last two weeks while in Roscommon less than five new cases of the virus have been identified, 65 in the last two weeks.