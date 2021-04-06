Funeral details announced for Pakie McGarty

The late great Pakie McGarty pictured in 2016

The death has taken place of the well-known Leitrim legend, Pakie McGarty.

His funeral notice reads:

Patrick (Packie) McGarty, Terenure, Dublin / Clondalkin, Dublin / Mohill, Leitrim

McGarty, Patrick (Packie), 6th April, 2021, Terenure, D.6W, formerly of Newlands, Clondalkin and Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Ellen and much loved dad of Christine, Jean, Padraig, Michael, Mary, Aileen and Eamonn. Packie will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law John, Dominic and David, daughter-in-law Corinna, his adored grandchildren Ellen, Áine, Roisín, Catherine, Mary, Séan, Davóg, Donal, John and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. Packie’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Pius X Church, Templeogue on Thursday morning at 10am: https://www.churchservices.tv/piusx. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message at: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices 

May he rest in peace.